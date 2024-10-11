The Rock's WrestleMania 41 Appearance in Doubt Amid Heavy Schedule

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Rock may not be appearing at WWE WrestleMania 41 after all, despite expectations for a showdown with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, a match heavily teased following WrestleMania 40.

Last Saturday at the WWE Bad Blood PLE, The Rock made a surprise appearance after Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. He counted to three and exited the ring.

After the event ended, The Rock addressed fans on Instagram Live, stating that "a lot of BS had been going on" regarding the anticipated match with Rhodes. As previously reported by WrestleVotes, a triple threat match featuring The Rock, Reigns, and Rhodes was being considered for WrestleMania 41.

However, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that The Rock is not scheduled for WrestleMania 41 in April. When questioned about the potential triple threat match, a source indicated, “He’s not going to be able to do Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn’t be able to do that match.” Meltzer noted that while various reasons were mentioned, there was no specific explanation provided, only that “different reasons were given to different people.”

Meltzer emphasized that The Rock is committed to being in top shape for any match he participates in, adding, “The story is simply his schedule got too heavy; he couldn’t commit to doing it right.”