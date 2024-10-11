AJ Styles Injury Update Following WWE SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared further details regarding the injury sustained by AJ Styles last week.

Styles suffered a legitimate injury while competing against Carmelo Hayes during last Friday's SmackDown. The match concluded with a referee stoppage after Styles was injured while executing an ushigoroshi. Meltzer reports that Styles is dealing with a mid-foot ligament sprain.

According to the report, Styles began to sell an injury after landing on his feet following a quebrada. However, his leg gave out during the ushigoroshi, prompting the referee to stop the match. Styles expressed frustration over the incident. Initially, he was set to embark on a storyline that would serve as his farewell tour or a retirement tease, but that plan remains on hold pending MRI results to assess the severity of the injury.

This match marked Styles' first appearance on WWE television in four months, having been sidelined since his loss to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in an "I Quit" match at June's Clash at the Castle PLE.

After defeating Styles, Hayes is set to challenge LA Knight for the United States title on SmackDown tonight (October 11).