Christian's ECW Debut: Vince McMahon's Command to Downplay the Moment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2024

In 2009, Christian made his much-anticipated return to WWE following a stint in TNA Wrestling.

On Thursday, former WWE announcer Todd Grisham shared an interesting anecdote on Twitter regarding Christian’s comeback to the ECW brand. He revealed that Vince McMahon instructed him to downplay Christian’s entrance. Grisham recalled, “Right before I walked out of the Gorilla position before the show, Vince McMahon called me over and said, ‘When Christian walks out… don’t get excited at all. Simply say ‘it’s Christian’ and that’s it. Understand me?’ Me: ‘Yes sir.’”

