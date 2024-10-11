WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Internal Reaction to Drew McIntyre's Injury at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2024

Internal Reaction to Drew McIntyre's Injury at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Drew McIntyre was legitimately injured during this past Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 pay-per-view, as previously reported by WrestlingHeadlines.com. The incident occurred when CM Punk struck him in the head with a toolbox, leaving McIntyre with a severe laceration.

Following the match, he required sixteen staples to close the deep wound.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan for the match called for CM Punk to be the one bleeding, not McIntyre. The severity of the injury reportedly caused a state of panic among WWE officials backstage.

At one point, discussions arose about having the doctor try to stop the bleeding, but McIntyre insisted he could continue. He communicated to the team backstage that if he began to feel lightheaded, they would head straight to the finish. Fortunately, after the match, he showed no signs of a concussion, remaining “very aware” and “in control” throughout the ordeal.

"Vince is Vince": Kurt Angle Reflects on His Relationship with Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle recently discussed the similarities between Vince McMahon and the Mr. McMahon character he portrayed on WWE television during an [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 11, 2024 07:25PM

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre #bad blood

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89789/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π