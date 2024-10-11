Internal Reaction to Drew McIntyre's Injury at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Drew McIntyre was legitimately injured during this past Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 pay-per-view, as previously reported by WrestlingHeadlines.com. The incident occurred when CM Punk struck him in the head with a toolbox, leaving McIntyre with a severe laceration.

Following the match, he required sixteen staples to close the deep wound.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan for the match called for CM Punk to be the one bleeding, not McIntyre. The severity of the injury reportedly caused a state of panic among WWE officials backstage.

At one point, discussions arose about having the doctor try to stop the bleeding, but McIntyre insisted he could continue. He communicated to the team backstage that if he began to feel lightheaded, they would head straight to the finish. Fortunately, after the match, he showed no signs of a concussion, remaining “very aware” and “in control” throughout the ordeal.