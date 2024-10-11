WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Rampage Preview: Pre-Taped Episode Set for Spokane, WA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2024

AEW Rampage returns tonight with one of the final go-home shows leading up to AEW Wrestle Dream 2024.

Tonight’s one-hour episode on TNT will feature “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and Kris Statlander in action, The Beast Mortos taking on The Butcher, Rocky Romero squaring off against Bryan Keith, and a tag team match with Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy facing off against Matt Taven & Mike Bennett.

The show was recorded on Tuesday at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA.

SPOILERS BELOW:

