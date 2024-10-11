Tonight's AEW Rampage Preview: Pre-Taped Episode Set for Spokane, WA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Rampage returns tonight with one of the final go-home shows leading up to AEW Wrestle Dream 2024.

Tonight’s one-hour episode on TNT will feature “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and Kris Statlander in action, The Beast Mortos taking on The Butcher, Rocky Romero squaring off against Bryan Keith, and a tag team match with Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy facing off against Matt Taven & Mike Bennett.

The show was recorded on Tuesday at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA.

Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage THIS FRIDAY at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/48Crv5VhEJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024

