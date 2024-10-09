SPOILERS: For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

After the conclusion of Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling recorded several matches for this Friday night's edition of Rampage:

- Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy triumphed over Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

- Kris Statlander secured a victory against Amira.

- The Beast Mortos defeated The Butcher while Roderick Strong provided commentary.

- Lance Archer emerged victorious against Matt Brannigan, with Don Callis also on commentary.

- The Acclaimed delivered a promo but were ambushed from behind by MxM Collection, who declared their intention to defeat them at WrestleDream and claim their spot. They hinted at a special surprise in their corner, claiming it would ensure they end scissoring for good.

- Bryan Keith bested Rocky Romero.