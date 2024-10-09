WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

SPOILERS: For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024

SPOILERS: For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

After the conclusion of Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling recorded several matches for this Friday night's edition of Rampage:

- Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy triumphed over Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

- Kris Statlander secured a victory against Amira.

- The Beast Mortos defeated The Butcher while Roderick Strong provided commentary.

- Lance Archer emerged victorious against Matt Brannigan, with Don Callis also on commentary.

- The Acclaimed delivered a promo but were ambushed from behind by MxM Collection, who declared their intention to defeat them at WrestleDream and claim their spot. They hinted at a special surprise in their corner, claiming it would ensure they end scissoring for good.

- Bryan Keith bested Rocky Romero.

No. 1 Contenders Match, Halloween Havoc Wheel, Stephanie Vaquer's Debut, and More set for WWE NXT on October 15

The lineup for week three of WWE NXT on the CW Network is beginning to take shape. Following the second installment of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2024 12:51PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89748/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π