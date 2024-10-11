WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Backstage Update on CM Punk's Anticipated WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2024

CM Punk, known as "The Best in the World," is returning home to recuperate from the brutal match he faced against "The Scottish Warrior" at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

As previously noted, CM Punk hinted at a break from WWE during his appearance on the recent episode of WWE Raw, which took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. (Update Here).

We also reported that WWE has begun to set the stage for a potential rivalry between Punk and Seth Rollins, sparked by an intense staredown between the two during the same October 7 episode of WWE Raw.

In a recent update, sources indicate that WWE's current plan is for Punk to make his return in time for the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event, scheduled for November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

We will keep you informed as more details emerge regarding CM Punk's status with WWE and the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE.

Tags: #wwe #cm punk #survivor series #wargames

