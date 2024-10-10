WWE Reveals Plans for the Crown Jewel Championships

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As seen during the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced that at Crown Jewel, WWE will make history with an annual event where the men’s and women’s world champions from each brand will face off against each other. The winners will be crowned the 2024 “Crown Jewel” champions.

The two matches scheduled for this historic event are Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan. Regarding the plans for the titles, the following was stated during WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Patreon:

“The Crown Jewel championships we’re hearing are strictly for Saudi Arabia. They may appear the week after as Raws in Saudi Arabia, but they are currently scheduled not to be full-time television titles, and they will not be defended throughout the year. More of a winning of the King of the Ring type thing, where you win it, you celebrate, and then we move on. You remember [when] Braun Strowman won the greatest Royal Rumble and was presented a beautiful green title, and we haven’t seen it since. So it’s more of that type of thing.”

“Again, this is something when you have a partnership with the PIF, I believe it’s called over there in Saudi Arabia, they’re going to have requests for WWE of things that they want to see happen. And this Crown Jewel Championship was something that came to them as an idea, and WWE did a great way of figuring out a way to make it work.”