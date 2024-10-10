Rob Van Dam Discusses WWE Legends Contract Impact on AEW Usage

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

While appearing on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed the implications of his WWE Legends contract on AEW's ability to use him.

Since August 2023, RVD has participated in six matches with AEW, making sporadic appearances for the promotion. He explained that although he can wrestle for AEW, his Legends deal with WWE restricts the company from including him in video games or creating RVD action figures.

“So I’m not under contract with AEW. I sign a per-match contract with them, which I’ve done five, maybe six times,” RVD said. “And it’s only wrestling. The first time that I talked to Tony Khan about doing this, a factor was that I still have a WWE Legends deal. So my use to AEW would be limited — as far as, like, they can’t put me on video games, action figures, stuff like that. So you could say it’s limited on both ends — or you could say I got both ends going, best of both worlds. Or you could just say RVD does whatever he wants.”

RVD's most recent match for AEW took place on the April 20 edition of Collision earlier this year.

As a WWE Hall of Famer, RVD made a recent appearance on WWE programming during last month’s SmackDown, which returned to the USA Network, where he was seen among several legends in the crowd.