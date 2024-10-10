WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Rob Van Dam Discusses WWE Legends Contract Impact on AEW Usage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

Rob Van Dam Discusses WWE Legends Contract Impact on AEW Usage

While appearing on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed the implications of his WWE Legends contract on AEW's ability to use him.

Since August 2023, RVD has participated in six matches with AEW, making sporadic appearances for the promotion. He explained that although he can wrestle for AEW, his Legends deal with WWE restricts the company from including him in video games or creating RVD action figures.

“So I’m not under contract with AEW. I sign a per-match contract with them, which I’ve done five, maybe six times,” RVD said. “And it’s only wrestling. The first time that I talked to Tony Khan about doing this, a factor was that I still have a WWE Legends deal. So my use to AEW would be limited — as far as, like, they can’t put me on video games, action figures, stuff like that. So you could say it’s limited on both ends — or you could say I got both ends going, best of both worlds. Or you could just say RVD does whatever he wants.”

RVD's most recent match for AEW took place on the April 20 edition of Collision earlier this year.

As a WWE Hall of Famer, RVD made a recent appearance on WWE programming during last month’s SmackDown, which returned to the USA Network, where he was seen among several legends in the crowd.

Jesse Ventura Returns to WWE with Legends Contract

Jesse Ventura is officially back in the WWE fold. After nearly six months of negotiations, Ventura announced on Thursday that he has signed [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 10, 2024 09:15PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #rob van dam #rvd

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89777/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π