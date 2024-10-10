WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jesse Ventura Returns to WWE with Legends Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

Jesse Ventura is officially back in the WWE fold.

After nearly six months of negotiations, Ventura announced on Thursday that he has signed a WWE Legends contract, describing it as a full-circle moment as he returns to his roots.

“I thought it was time that maybe I tell everybody, indeed, hell has frozen over. Yes, hell has frozen over. I’m back in the WWE as a legend. I’ve gone through negotiations, we’ve reached agreements, and I feel very good about it,” Ventura stated. “You know, I’m 73 years old now and my life has now gone full-circle. I got my first fame and fortune in the wrestling industry. I went on to do many, many other things above and beyond wrestling — or outside of wrestling — after I left it. And now maybe it’s only right that I come back to wrestling in the twilight of my life and finish off with what I always was.”

A former wrestler and an iconic commentator, Ventura was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. He also served as the governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.

This summer, Ventura attended WWE Raw in St. Paul while finalizing the Legends deal. In his announcement, he hinted at “bigger and better” things ahead, humorously noting that he has unfinished business with Hulk Hogan.

“I’ll just say this: there’s even more bigger and better stuff waiting to happen,” Ventura said. “Because I’ll finish like this — let’s remember one thing, I never did get my shot at Hogan, did I?”

Source: jesseventura.substack.com
