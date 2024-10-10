WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan: Early Days for AEW Roster Split Consideration

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

Tony Khan believes it's a bit premature to contemplate a roster split for AEW.

During Wednesday’s media call promoting the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view event scheduled for Saturday night, the AEW President was asked about the potential for dividing the rosters between Dynamite and Collision.

“TK” responded, “It’s not a bad thought. It’s an interesting thought. I have definitely considered many iterations of roster management and am still working on really interesting things in terms of the future of AEW media and the AEW roster. It’s early to speculate on that going into the new deal and what’s to come, but it’s an interesting thought. I have reflected on it and thought of. It’s a good thought. One way or the other, I have considered it. It’s an interesting idea, but right now, we definitely have some very interesting things happening across the shows. It is an interesting thought and in the future something I would and could consider.”

