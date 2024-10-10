WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Two New Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE NXT on The CW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

Two New Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE NXT on The CW

New matches have been confirmed for next week's episode of WWE NXT.

On Thursday, WWE announced the addition of Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King in a "Gentleman's Duel," alongside Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland in singles competition for the October 15 episode.

With these updates, here is the revised lineup for the 10/15 episode:

- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

- Tony D’Angelo celebrates his NXT North American Title victory

- Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice

- Halloween Havoc wheel returns

- NXT Championship Number One Contenders Match: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

- Gentleman’s Duel: Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King

- Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland

WWE NXT Live Events Postponed Due to Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has prompted significant changes to WWE's schedule. WWE has announced the postponement of two NXT live events due to the s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2024 05:15PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #the cw network #cw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89772/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π