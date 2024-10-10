Two New Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE NXT on The CW

New matches have been confirmed for next week's episode of WWE NXT.
On Thursday, WWE announced the addition of Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King in a "Gentleman's Duel," alongside Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland in singles competition for the October 15 episode.
With these updates, here is the revised lineup for the 10/15 episode:
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair
- Tony D’Angelo celebrates his NXT North American Title victory
- Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice
- Halloween Havoc wheel returns
- NXT Championship Number One Contenders Match: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans
- Gentleman’s Duel: Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King
- Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland
⚡ WWE NXT Live Events Postponed Due to Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton has prompted significant changes to WWE's schedule. WWE has announced the postponement of two NXT live events due to the s [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2024 05:15PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com