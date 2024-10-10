Two New Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE NXT on The CW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

New matches have been confirmed for next week's episode of WWE NXT.

On Thursday, WWE announced the addition of Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King in a "Gentleman's Duel," alongside Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland in singles competition for the October 15 episode.

With these updates, here is the revised lineup for the 10/15 episode:

- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

- Tony D’Angelo celebrates his NXT North American Title victory

- Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice

- Halloween Havoc wheel returns

- NXT Championship Number One Contenders Match: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

- Gentleman’s Duel: Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King

- Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland