WWE NXT Live Events Postponed Due to Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has prompted significant changes to WWE's schedule.
WWE has announced the postponement of two NXT live events due to the severe storm affecting Florida this week.
On Thursday, the company revealed that the WWE NXT live event originally set for Friday, October 11, at the St. Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg, Florida, has been rescheduled to Friday, December 20, due to Hurricane Milton.
Furthermore, the WWE NXT live event planned for October 12 in Orlando, Florida, has also been postponed, now taking place on November 2.
⚡ Disturbing Incident at Hotel Involves Male Fan and WWE NXT Talent
- The entire WWE NXT team will remain in St. Louis, MO, following the October 8 episode of NXT on CW, as they are unable to return to Florid [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2024 05:13PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com