WWE NXT Live Events Postponed Due to Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has prompted significant changes to WWE's schedule.

WWE has announced the postponement of two NXT live events due to the severe storm affecting Florida this week.

On Thursday, the company revealed that the WWE NXT live event originally set for Friday, October 11, at the St. Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg, Florida, has been rescheduled to Friday, December 20, due to Hurricane Milton.

Furthermore, the WWE NXT live event planned for October 12 in Orlando, Florida, has also been postponed, now taking place on November 2.