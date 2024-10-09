WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Disturbing Incident at Hotel Involves Male Fan and WWE NXT Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024

- The entire WWE NXT team will remain in St. Louis, MO, following the October 8 episode of NXT on CW, as they are unable to return to Florida due to Hurricane Milton.

- Matt Bloom was among the WWE NXT officials who stayed with the talent in St. Louis.

- CM Punk was also present backstage at the WWE NXT show on October 8 in St. Louis. “The Best in the World” traveled with the NXT Superstars by bus to and from the event and reportedly provided valuable veteran advice to the talent during the taping.

- Additionally, there was an incident involving fans at the hotel where WWE NXT talent is staying. A male fan was allegedly caught trying to take unauthorized photos of female talents’ feet as they navigated to and from the hotel. He was ejected on two separate occasions for this behavior.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #nxt

