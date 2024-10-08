WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Bad Blood Elements to Continue Following Restructuring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2024

WWE Bad Blood Elements to Continue Following Restructuring

Multiple elements seen at the WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event appear poised to continue.

Following the Endeavor takeover and the appointment of Triple H as head of creative, WWE’s major shows have undergone a complete restructuring. With B-shows now averaging three hours in length, featuring only five matches alongside a high number of video packages and advertisements, the new format has sparked division within the wrestling community but is expected to remain in place.

Additionally, Bad Blood showcased more skits with stars not on the card, including appearances by legends such as DDP, Mickie James, Scott Steiner, and notably Goldberg, who participated in an extended segment with Gunther and Triple H later in the evening. A recent report suggests fans can anticipate more of this in upcoming events.

In a Q&A segment by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, a question arose regarding whether all unadvertised stars were still required to attend the show. Sapp clarified that not everyone needs to be present, which has reduced travel costs. He also mentioned that the inclusion of skits and legends at events “will be the norm” moving forward. Furthermore, younger talent receive packages to educate them about the legends in attendance.

WWE Launches NHL Legacy Title Belts Featuring All 32 Teams

WWE has officially announced the sale of NHL Legacy Title belts, showcasing the colors and branding of all 32 NHL teams. This move follows t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 08, 2024 05:23PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #bad blood

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89735/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π