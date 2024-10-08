WWE Bad Blood Elements to Continue Following Restructuring

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Multiple elements seen at the WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event appear poised to continue.

Following the Endeavor takeover and the appointment of Triple H as head of creative, WWE’s major shows have undergone a complete restructuring. With B-shows now averaging three hours in length, featuring only five matches alongside a high number of video packages and advertisements, the new format has sparked division within the wrestling community but is expected to remain in place.

Additionally, Bad Blood showcased more skits with stars not on the card, including appearances by legends such as DDP, Mickie James, Scott Steiner, and notably Goldberg, who participated in an extended segment with Gunther and Triple H later in the evening. A recent report suggests fans can anticipate more of this in upcoming events.

In a Q&A segment by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, a question arose regarding whether all unadvertised stars were still required to attend the show. Sapp clarified that not everyone needs to be present, which has reduced travel costs. He also mentioned that the inclusion of skits and legends at events “will be the norm” moving forward. Furthermore, younger talent receive packages to educate them about the legends in attendance.