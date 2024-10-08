WWE Launches NHL Legacy Title Belts Featuring All 32 Teams

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has officially announced the sale of NHL Legacy Title belts, showcasing the colors and branding of all 32 NHL teams. This move follows the success of similar NFL Legacy Titles and reflects WWE's continued expansion into various sports markets.

According to an announcement from WWE's website:

“NHL-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 32 teams are available ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season as part of a multi-year licensing deal struck by The National Hockey League and WWE.

The line of officially licensed NHL products can be purchased at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, WWEShop.com, and Fanatics.com. The WWE legacy title belts feature custom side plates emblazoned with the logo and official markings of each team.

In June, the NHL and WWE launched a WWE 2024 Stanley Cup champions legacy title belt featuring the official markings of the Florida Panthers and showcasing the Stanley Cup, the oldest and most revered trophy awarded in sports.”

This partnership marks another chapter in the collaboration between WWE and the NHL, following their earlier release of the WWE 2024 Stanley Cup champions legacy title belt in June 2024.