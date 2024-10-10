WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Title Match on the Horizon for WWE SmackDown This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2024

A title match is anticipated for this week’s WWE SmackDown.

As we approach the blue brand’s program on the USA Network this Friday, October 11, there are circulating reports about a potential matchup on the card.

LA Knight is set to face Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship in the October 11 episode. This follows Knight delivering a BFT to Hayes last week, who secured his place in the title contention after winning against AJ Styles due to an injury stoppage.

Two New Matches Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE NXT on The CW

New matches have been confirmed for next week's episode of WWE NXT. On Thursday, WWE announced the addition of Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King in [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 10, 2024 09:09PM

 

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown

