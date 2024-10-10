Title Match on the Horizon for WWE SmackDown This Week

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A title match is anticipated for this week’s WWE SmackDown.

As we approach the blue brand’s program on the USA Network this Friday, October 11, there are circulating reports about a potential matchup on the card.

LA Knight is set to face Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship in the October 11 episode. This follows Knight delivering a BFT to Hayes last week, who secured his place in the title contention after winning against AJ Styles due to an injury stoppage.