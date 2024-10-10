Title Match on the Horizon for WWE SmackDown This Week

A title match is anticipated for this week’s WWE SmackDown.
As we approach the blue brand’s program on the USA Network this Friday, October 11, there are circulating reports about a potential matchup on the card.
LA Knight is set to face Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship in the October 11 episode. This follows Knight delivering a BFT to Hayes last week, who secured his place in the title contention after winning against AJ Styles due to an injury stoppage.
Hearing LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes for the United States Championship is set for tomorrow night on SmackDown.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 10, 2024
