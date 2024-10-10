WWE Reveals Details for November Return to the U.K. and Ireland

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE's return to Ireland is officially on the horizon.

This week, a promotional announcement was distributed to the media, revealing details about the upcoming WWE live event scheduled for November 3, 2024, at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

WWE ANNOUNCES RETURN TO THE U.K. & IRELAND

Aiken Promotions Presents

WWE LIVE!

Sunday 3rd November 2024

3Arena, Dublin



** limited number of tickets still available **

#WWEDublin



WWE comes to Dublin for the first and only time in 2024



Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa



WWE Women’s Championship Match: Naomi vs. Nia Jax



United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura



Plus, see your favorite WWE Superstars including:



* Bayley

* Kevin Owens

* The Street Profits

* Bianca Belair

* Pretty Deadly

* Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton

* And Many More!



TALENT SUBJECT TO CHANGE

*Card is subject to change*



Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.ie



Premium Fan & Superstar Meet & Greet Experience Packages Available



About WWE®

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.