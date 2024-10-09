WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Candice LeRae Makes History as First-Ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024

Candice LeRae Makes History as First-Ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion

Candice LeRae made history in WWE today by becoming the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion. She achieved this milestone by defeating IYO SKY in the finals of the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.

After her victory, LeRae shared her thoughts on this groundbreaking achievement in a digital exclusive video released across WWE's social media platforms.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also acknowledged LeRae’s remarkable performance, stating, “Never underestimate a Superstar as talented, determined, and hungry as Candice LeRae. Huge congrats to your first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion on a history-making victory.”


Tags: #wwe #wwe speed #speed #candice lerae

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89760/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π