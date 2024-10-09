Candice LeRae Makes History as First-Ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Candice LeRae made history in WWE today by becoming the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion. She achieved this milestone by defeating IYO SKY in the finals of the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.

After her victory, LeRae shared her thoughts on this groundbreaking achievement in a digital exclusive video released across WWE's social media platforms.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also acknowledged LeRae’s remarkable performance, stating, “Never underestimate a Superstar as talented, determined, and hungry as Candice LeRae. Huge congrats to your first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion on a history-making victory.”