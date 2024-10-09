Candice LeRae Makes History as First-Ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion

Candice LeRae made history in WWE today by becoming the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion. She achieved this milestone by defeating IYO SKY in the finals of the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.
After her victory, LeRae shared her thoughts on this groundbreaking achievement in a digital exclusive video released across WWE's social media platforms.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also acknowledged LeRae’s remarkable performance, stating, “Never underestimate a Superstar as talented, determined, and hungry as Candice LeRae. Huge congrats to your first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion on a history-making victory.”
Never underestimate a Superstar as talented, determined and hungry as @CandiceLeRae. Huge congrats to your first-ever #WWESpeed Women’s Champion on a history-making victory. pic.twitter.com/W848lsAtuE— Triple H (@TripleH) October 9, 2024
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com