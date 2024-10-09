WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Viewership For Return to 2-Hour Format

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024

WrestleNomics has released the viewership figures for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. The episode, which aired on Monday, October 7, 2024, attracted 1.545 million viewers on the USA Network. This represents an increase from the previous week’s episode, which garnered 1.516 million viewers on September 30.

In terms of ratings, WWE Raw recorded a 0.47 in the crucial 18 to 49 age demographic. This marks a slight decline from the 0.48 rating in the same demographic for the September 30 episode. The October 7 broadcast was significant as it followed WWE Bad Blood 2024 and is the first of several two-hour shows leading up to the anticipated move to Netflix in January.

