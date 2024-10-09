Gail Kim Confirms Xia Li's Signing with TNA Wrestling

During a virtual signing for K & S Wrestlefest, Gail Kim confirmed that Lei Ying Lee, known as Xia Li in WWE, has officially signed with TNA Wrestling. Lee made her debut with the organization last month.
Kim expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Xia’s great. She’s with us. Yeah [she just signed]. I’m really excited for her. She’s such a hard worker. She’s so passionate, and experiencing that first match with TNA with us, because that’s all she’s had so far, was really nice. She actually exceeded my expectations. What a presence. I think a lot of people were surprised that she was let go. That’s just kind of the conversations I’ve had. Everyone I’ve talked to in WWE speaks so highly, from office to talent, speaks highly of her. She’s doing MMA, she’s doing wrestling. I mean, what a woman.”
