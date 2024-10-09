WWE Legends Demolition Sign on for Ultra Pro Wrestling Video Game

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Here comes the Ax! Here comes the Smasher! The Demolition, walking disasters! Pain and destruction is our middle name!

WWE Legends Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow, Ax and Smash of Demolition, have signed a deal with Ultra Pro Wrestling. Ultra Pro Wrestling is an independently produced video game that seems to have taken the bones of WWE No Mercy for the N64 and brought it into the 21st century... Sort of like AEW Fight Forever promised to do but failed miserably at in the opinion of most gamers.

The video game producers posted this video featuring the former WWE Tag Team Champions.





The video game looks to bring an updated version of the classic N64 engine most commonly associated with WWE No Mercy, WWE WrestleMania 2000, WCW/nWo Revenge, and WCW vs nWo World Tourinto the next generation of video games.

While the game will feature a base roster of wrestlers, name talent, mostly legends, will be available for DLC purchase. Some of those names include ECW legends the Blue World Order including "Hollywood" Nova, The Blue Meanie, and "Big Stevie Cool" Stevie Richards as well as the "Queen of Extreme" Francine. Among other legends will be the before mentioned Demolition Ax and Smash, "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson, and more.

More information on the game's release will be confirmed shortly. You can keep up with the video game's latest news on their Facebook page.