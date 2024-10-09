New Title Match Confirmed for WWE SmackDown on October 11

A new title match has been confirmed for this week’s WWE SmackDown.
In a segment during the October 8 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend confronted the WWE main roster duo of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.
Expressing their desire for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships currently held by Cargill and Belair, Jakara and Lash were met with a challenge. The champions declared they would not shy away from competition and extended an invitation for a match on this Friday’s WWE SmackDown.
Following this, Jakara and Legend indicated that they would have NXT General Manager Ava reach out to WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.
Oh this is gonna be good! 🔥— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
Looks like @lashlegendwwe & @JakaraWWE may get a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WSp7XdGER2
