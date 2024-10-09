New Title Match Confirmed for WWE SmackDown on October 11

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new title match has been confirmed for this week’s WWE SmackDown.

In a segment during the October 8 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend confronted the WWE main roster duo of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Expressing their desire for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships currently held by Cargill and Belair, Jakara and Lash were met with a challenge. The champions declared they would not shy away from competition and extended an invitation for a match on this Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

Following this, Jakara and Legend indicated that they would have NXT General Manager Ava reach out to WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.