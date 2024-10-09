WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

No. 1 Contenders Match, Halloween Havoc Wheel, Stephanie Vaquer's Debut, and More set for WWE NXT on October 15

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024

No. 1 Contenders Match, Halloween Havoc Wheel, Stephanie Vaquer's Debut, and More set for WWE NXT on October 15

The lineup for week three of WWE NXT on the CW Network is beginning to take shape.

Following the second installment of NXT on CW, which aired on Tuesday night, October 8, 2024, from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., several matches and segments were announced for next week's show.

Here’s what is scheduled for the NXT on CW episode set for October 15:

- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

- Tony D’Angelo’s NXT North American Title Celebration

-  Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice

- The return of the Halloween Havoc wheel

- NXT Championship No. 1 Contender Match: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

Tony D’Angelo Triumphs: Crowned New NXT North American Champion

“Da Don” of WWE NXT has officially claimed the title of North American Champion. In a surprising turn of events during the seco [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2024 12:45PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #the cw network #cw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89746/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π