No. 1 Contenders Match, Halloween Havoc Wheel, Stephanie Vaquer's Debut, and More set for WWE NXT on October 15
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024
The lineup for week three of WWE NXT on the CW Network is beginning to take shape.
Following the second installment of NXT on CW, which aired on Tuesday night, October 8, 2024, from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., several matches and segments were announced for next week's show.
Here’s what is scheduled for the NXT on CW episode set for October 15:
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair
- Tony D’Angelo’s NXT North American Title Celebration
- Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice
- The return of the Halloween Havoc wheel
- NXT Championship No. 1 Contender Match: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans