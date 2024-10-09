WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony D’Angelo Triumphs: Crowned New NXT North American Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024

“Da Don” of WWE NXT has officially claimed the title of North American Champion.

In a surprising turn of events during the second week of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, October 8, 2024, Tony D’Angelo achieved a stunning victory by defeating the seemingly unbeatable Oba Femi to secure the WWE NXT North American Championship.

This title change occurred right as AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday was kicking off on TBS, airing directly against WWE NXT this week.

