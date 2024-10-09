Tony D’Angelo Triumphs: Crowned New NXT North American Champion

“Da Don” of WWE NXT has officially claimed the title of North American Champion.
In a surprising turn of events during the second week of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, October 8, 2024, Tony D’Angelo achieved a stunning victory by defeating the seemingly unbeatable Oba Femi to secure the WWE NXT North American Championship.
This title change occurred right as AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday was kicking off on TBS, airing directly against WWE NXT this week.
DESERVED. @TonyDangeloWWE takes down @Obaofwwe to become the new #WWENXT North American Champion!!!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/dMzUFhnVKn— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 9, 2024
⚡ Stephanie Vaquer Makes Impressive WWE NXT Debut
Stephanie Vaquer has made her official debut in WWE NXT. Following her participation in a WWE live event in Mexico City earlier this [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2024 12:44PM
