Tony D’Angelo Triumphs: Crowned New NXT North American Champion

“Da Don” of WWE NXT has officially claimed the title of North American Champion.

In a surprising turn of events during the second week of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, October 8, 2024, Tony D’Angelo achieved a stunning victory by defeating the seemingly unbeatable Oba Femi to secure the WWE NXT North American Championship.

This title change occurred right as AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday was kicking off on TBS, airing directly against WWE NXT this week.