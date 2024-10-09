WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie Vaquer Makes Impressive WWE NXT Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2024

Stephanie Vaquer has made her official debut in WWE NXT.

Following her participation in a WWE live event in Mexico City earlier this year, the acclaimed international women's wrestling star showcased her skills on the October 8 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, which aired from St. Louis, MO.

Vaquer entered the ring alongside Giulia, teaming up to take down WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. After successfully clearing the ring of the heel duo, the two competitors raised the women’s title in triumph, casting a glance back at Perez and Jade on the ramp.

In a post-match confrontation, Wren Sinclair of No Quarter Catch Crew issued a challenge to Vaquer for a match on next week's episode, set for October 15.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #stephanie vaquer

