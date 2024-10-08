Shawn Michaels and Triple H Revive Classic D-Generation X Segment for NXT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Paul “Triple H” is back in action, promoting NXT on CW for the second week of the show's new cable television home.

As anticipation builds for tonight’s WWE NXT on The CW Network, airing from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H joined Shawn Michaels to revive a classic segment. The duo brought back their iconic D-Generation X “State of the Union” skit, originally made famous during the WWE Attitude Era on USA Network.

“Shawn Michaels and Triple H have an important message regarding WWE NXT on The CW,” read the announcement alongside the video posted on WWE’s official X account.

Be sure to watch the WWE NXT State of the Union featuring Triple H and Shawn Michaels below, and join us tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from St. Louis, MO.