AEW and ROH Star Anthony Henry Announces Injury, Sidelined for Foreseeable Future

Anthony Henry is currently sidelined due to an injury.

In a tweet, he revealed that he will be out of action for the foreseeable future after tearing his left biceps off the bone. The injury occurred during his match against Gabe Kidd at the ROH tapings on October 5. Henry mentioned that he will undergo surgery this week, followed by a period of recovery.

"I, unfortunately, have to announce that I'm out of commission for the foreseeable future. During my match with Gabe Kidd this past Saturday, I tore my left biceps off the bone. Surgery this week, and then I start the road to recovery. I am sorry to any fans I am letting down," he tweeted.

Henry is known for competing regularly in AEW and ROH. He previously suffered a broken jaw in March, which sidelined him until May. Although he was released following that injury, AEW brought him back once he was cleared to wrestle.

WNS wishes Henry well in his recovery, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.