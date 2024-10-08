NJSEA Approves $7.125 Million for WWE SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority (NJSEA) has reportedly approved the allocation of pandemic-related funding for WWE SummerSlam 2025, set to take place at MetLife Stadium.

According to reports from the Bergen RECORD and The Sports Business Journal, the NJSEA passed a resolution to allocate $7.125 million for "securing and hosting the WWE SummerSlam."

This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, which provided financial support to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are intended to address the negative economic impacts of the public health emergency by aiding affected industries, including tourism, travel, and hospitality.

WWE announced last month that SummerSlam will be a two-night event in East Rutherford, New Jersey, occurring on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025. The NJSEA's resolution indicates that the event is projected to generate over $80 million in total economic impact for the region.

NJSEA spokesperson Brian Aberback noted that the organization is currently finalizing its application to the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees such funding requests.