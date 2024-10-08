Gable Steveson Nearly Knocked Out in Training with UFC Legend Jon Jones

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Gable Steveson faced a near knockout from a UFC legend this week.

In exclusive training footage shared on social media, the former WWE NXT Superstar and Olympic gold medalist is seen participating in the training camp for MMA icon Jon “Bones” Jones, who is preparing for his UFC Heavyweight Championship defense against Stipe Miocic, widely regarded as the best heavyweight in UFC history.

The video captures Steveson in the gym alongside Jones when “Bones” almost landed a flying knee as Steveson attempted a takedown.

UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic is set to occur on November 16, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.