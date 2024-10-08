WWE NXT on CW: Preview for Tonight's Show in St. Louis, MO

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE NXT is back for its second week on The CW Network!

Tonight’s NXT show, airing from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, at 8/7c, features appearances by the new WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams, Sexxy Red, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, and the recently returned Cora Jade.

In addition to the star-studded appearances, fans can expect an exciting lineup of in-ring action, including Oba Demi taking on Tony D’Angelo for the WWE NXT North American Title, Randy Orton facing Je’Von Evans, and Fraxiom squaring off against A-Town Down Under for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles. Plus, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Kelani Jordan will team up against Fatal Influence.