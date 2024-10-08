WWE NXT on CW: Preview for Tonight's Show in St. Louis, MO

WWE NXT is back for its second week on The CW Network!
Tonight’s NXT show, airing from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, at 8/7c, features appearances by the new WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams, Sexxy Red, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, and the recently returned Cora Jade.
In addition to the star-studded appearances, fans can expect an exciting lineup of in-ring action, including Oba Demi taking on Tony D’Angelo for the WWE NXT North American Title, Randy Orton facing Je’Von Evans, and Fraxiom squaring off against A-Town Down Under for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles. Plus, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Kelani Jordan will team up against Fatal Influence.
