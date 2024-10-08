CM Punk Announces Break to Spend Time at Home After WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CM Punk is set to take a break at home for a while.

This news surfaced following the October 7, 2024, episode of WWE Raw.

“The Best in the World” opened the post-WWE Bad Blood 2024 show at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., delivering a promo from the entrance stage while visibly bandaged and limping heavily.

Punk expressed that this is the most battered he has ever felt in his career, admitting uncertainty about his future. He shared that he plans to return home to see his wife for the first time in five weeks, humorously noting he has a lot of flowers to purchase.

Thanking the fans as he made his exit, Punk was met by Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, who emerged to express gratitude on behalf of everyone for Punk's efforts inside Hell In A Cell. Rollins advised him to rest up so he can return to action sooner, hinting that when he does, Rollins will be ready to give him a proper challenge.