Roman Reigns Set to Address Fans This Friday on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is set to make an impactful statement this Friday.

WWE has confirmed that Reigns will appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown in Greenville, South Carolina. A promotional video shared on social media suggests that Reigns will “sound off” following the events of last Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood premium live event in Atlanta.

At Bad Blood, Reigns joined forces with Cody Rhodes to face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event. The match concluded with the unexpected return of Jimmy Uso, who had been sidelined by Sikoa's new Bloodline months prior. Uso’s return allowed him to eliminate Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, paving the way for Reigns to secure victory for his team.

After the match, Reigns and Uso celebrated their reunion as they left the ring. However, they soon returned to assist Rhodes, who was attacked by The Bloodline. Reigns and Uso managed to clear the ring, but just as the show was about to conclude, they were confronted by The Rock. The broadcast ended with a tense staredown between The Rock and the trio.