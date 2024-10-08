Jey Uso Confirms Attendance at NXT in Chesterfield

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jey Uso is set to make an appearance in NXT.

In a digital exclusive, Jackie Redmond interviewed Uso, who was recovering from a spear delivered by Bron Breakker. When asked if he planned to stick around, Uso, after giving a shout-out to Sexxy Red, confirmed he would stay for one more day to attend NXT on Tuesday in Chesterfield, Missouri, inviting fans to come out and “yeet.”

On Monday, Uso successfully defended his Intercontinental title against Xavier Woods. Following the match, he extended a handshake to Woods, which Kofi Kingston accepted, but Woods opted to leave the ring. This led to Bron Breakker making an entrance and spearing Uso while he held the Intercontinental title above him.

The announced lineup for WWE NXT on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, includes:

- Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

- NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defending against Tony D’Angelo

- NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defending against Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

- Trick Williams addressing the WWE NXT Universe

- Appearances from Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

- Jey Uso will also be present

- Performance by Sexxy Red