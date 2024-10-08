WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jey Uso Confirms Attendance at NXT in Chesterfield

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2024

Jey Uso Confirms Attendance at NXT in Chesterfield

Jey Uso is set to make an appearance in NXT.

In a digital exclusive, Jackie Redmond interviewed Uso, who was recovering from a spear delivered by Bron Breakker. When asked if he planned to stick around, Uso, after giving a shout-out to Sexxy Red, confirmed he would stay for one more day to attend NXT on Tuesday in Chesterfield, Missouri, inviting fans to come out and “yeet.”

On Monday, Uso successfully defended his Intercontinental title against Xavier Woods. Following the match, he extended a handshake to Woods, which Kofi Kingston accepted, but Woods opted to leave the ring. This led to Bron Breakker making an entrance and spearing Uso while he held the Intercontinental title above him.

The announced lineup for WWE NXT on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, includes:

- Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

- NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defending against Tony D’Angelo

- NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defending against Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

- Trick Williams addressing the WWE NXT Universe

- Appearances from Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

- Jey Uso will also be present

- Performance by Sexxy Red

Roman Reigns Set to Address Fans This Friday on WWE SmackDown

 Roman Reigns is set to make an impactful statement this Friday. WWE has confirmed that Reigns will appear on the upcoming episode of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 08, 2024 09:52AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #jey uso

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89722/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π