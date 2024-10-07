WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL Talks Possible Return to WWE Commentary Team

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Following his recent appearances across various promotions, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has discussed the possibility of rejoining the commentary team.

In recent months, JBL has made guest appearances with TNA Wrestling, GCW, AAA, and MLW.

John Bradshaw Layfield has expressed a desire to return to an on-screen role in WWE, which you can read about here.

Before taking on his most recent role as a manager, Layfield was one of the company’s long-standing color commentators.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, JBL was asked about his interest in returning to the WWE broadcast team. He replied:

“Yeah, of course, but there’s not a spot, and these guys do great jobs.”

“So I’m not looking for a job. I don’t want that repeated, but these guys do great jobs; you have great commentators right now.”

“Joe Tessitore is doing a great job; he’s a play-by-play, but you have Corey Graves, Wade Barrett. These guys do an incredible job.”

“It’s not like there’s a spot open for me; I enjoy listening to them. I have no desire to be back out there, and since there isn’t a job open, there’s no reason to even think about it.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #jbl

