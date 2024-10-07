Update on Potential WWE Match Plans: Goldberg vs. GUNTHER

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An update has surfaced regarding WWE's potential plans for a match between GUNTHER and Goldberg, following hints dropped during the Bad Blood premium live event.

GUNTHER made his presence known at the October 5 event, which followed Triple H’s announcement of the Crown Jewel Championship.

During this segment, GUNTHER took verbal jabs at Goldberg, prompting the Hall of Famer to leap over the barricade. Although they did not engage physically, as GUNTHER was ultimately subdued by Sami Zayn, the interaction sparked considerable speculation about a potential GUNTHER vs. Goldberg matchup.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, WWE has no current intentions to schedule this match for WrestleMania 41 or November's Survivor Series.

Meltzer commented:

"It certainly appeared that Gunther vs. Bill Goldberg is coming soon based on the angle last night. I don’t know when; other than we were told at this point it is not planned for either WrestleMania or Survivor Series. I presume it’s Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther at Crown Jewel, but if Gunther were to lose to Sami Zayn tomorrow, that would change."

GUNTHER is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Sami Zayn on Monday's edition of Raw. The outcome of this match will likely determine who holds the title heading into Crown Jewel on November 2, where the World Heavyweight Champion will face the Undisputed World Champion for the Crown Jewel Championship.