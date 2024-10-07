WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ryback Critiques Recklessness After Drew McIntyre's Graphic Injury at WWE Bad Blood

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Ryback Critiques Recklessness After Drew McIntyre's Graphic Injury at WWE Bad Blood

As witnessed at the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE, CM Punk emerged victorious against Drew McIntyre in a brutal Hell in a Cell match. McIntyre suffered a significant injury, requiring stitches after being legitimately cut open.

Following the match, McIntyre posted a graphic image of his injury on social media, which drew attention from former WWE star Ryback, who remarked, “I’ve never done this or anything close to this to any of my opponents. I would say whoever did this to him is beyond reckless and very dangerous to work with.”

According to PWInsider.com, there was a shared sentiment backstage that Punk and McIntyre managed to revive the sense of danger historically associated with cage matches. It was also highlighted that Punk's collapse post-victory was a deliberate move to emphasize the match's intense impact.

