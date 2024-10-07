WWE Unveils First Poster for Crown Jewel 2024

WWE has revealed the first poster for Crown Jewel 2024, marking the official announcement of the initial two matches for this highly anticipated Saudi Arabian pay-per-view event.
In a thrilling showdown, the champions from both the RAW and SmackDown brands, representing the men’s and women’s divisions, will clash to determine the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion.
Scheduled for November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, this event promises to deliver action-packed excitement.
Here’s a look at the official poster and match lineup:
- Crown Jewel Men’s Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER
- Crown Jewel Women’s Championship: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan
هذي السنة #موسم_الرياض يصنع التاريخ في الرياض مع كراون جول 🔥— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 7, 2024
للمرة الأولى بطل WWE ضد بطل العالم للرجال والنساء مع فائز واحد يتوج بلقب بطل كراون جول 👑
خلكم جاهزين 😎
This year, Riyadh Season brings history to the ring with Crown Jewel 🔥
For the first time ever, WWE Champion… pic.twitter.com/Awzfx44F7g
