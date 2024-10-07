WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unveils First Poster for Crown Jewel 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

WWE has revealed the first poster for Crown Jewel 2024, marking the official announcement of the initial two matches for this highly anticipated Saudi Arabian pay-per-view event.

In a thrilling showdown, the champions from both the RAW and SmackDown brands, representing the men’s and women’s divisions, will clash to determine the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion.

Scheduled for November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, this event promises to deliver action-packed excitement.

Here’s a look at the official poster and match lineup:

- Crown Jewel Men’s Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER

- Crown Jewel Women’s Championship: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan


