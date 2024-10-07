WWE Unveils First Poster for Crown Jewel 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has revealed the first poster for Crown Jewel 2024, marking the official announcement of the initial two matches for this highly anticipated Saudi Arabian pay-per-view event.

In a thrilling showdown, the champions from both the RAW and SmackDown brands, representing the men’s and women’s divisions, will clash to determine the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion.

Scheduled for November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, this event promises to deliver action-packed excitement.

Here’s a look at the official poster and match lineup:

- Crown Jewel Men’s Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER

- Crown Jewel Women’s Championship: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan