Kurt Angle to Star in Upcoming Film About His Olympic Journey

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is set to be the focus of an upcoming film that chronicles his remarkable journey in amateur wrestling.

Before he even entered the realm of professional wrestling, Angle was already a renowned figure in the world of collegiate wrestling. He secured two national titles and earned the distinction of a three-time NCAA Division I All-American. After graduating, Angle won the World Championships in 1995 and achieved the pinnacle of his amateur career by capturing an Olympic gold medal in Atlanta a year later, all while competing with a broken neck.

In a recent interview with Danielle McCartan on WFAN, Angle shared the exciting news about the film, stating, “I got a movie going on. Really proud of this. It’s a really great story. It’s about a kid from the streets of Pittsburgh who overcomes all these obstacles, including a broken neck, to win the Olympic gold medal. It’s only about my Olympic career; it’s not about my pro wrestling career. The directors are Ian and Eshom Nelms.”

Angle expressed his vision for the film, describing it as aiming for a “Rocky” feel, infused with elements from “The Fighter” and “Iron Claw.” He added, “I’m really excited about it. I’m going to be working behind the scenes for the first time. I won’t be in front of the camera. I’m really excited for the world to see it. We want to release it in theaters. It’s going to be a lot of fun for me. It’s probably the most excited I’ve been since the Olympics.”

Currently, Angle revealed that the script is complete, and they are in the process of seeking investors, which he anticipates will be straightforward. He noted, “After that, we pick the cast. This is going to happen probably in the next three months. We have a few (casting candidates); I can’t say any names, but we have a few good names we’re thinking about.”