AJ Styles Sustains Legitimate Injury During WWE SmackDown Return Match on October 4, Undergoing MRI

AJ Styles has reportedly sustained an injury during his return match on WWE SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com has confirmed that “The Phenomenal One” indeed suffered a real injury in his comeback match on the SmackDown episode that aired this past Friday night in Nashville, TN.

“The AJ Styles injury on Friday was legit and not part of a storyline,” Meltzer stated. “He’s getting an MRI to assess the severity of it.”

Following the match, Styles responded to Jackie Redmond’s update on X, sharing his thoughts on the situation.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Styles commented. “I’ll keep you updated.”

WNS wishes AJ Style's all the very best.