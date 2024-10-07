WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AJ Styles Sustains Legitimate Injury During WWE SmackDown Return Match on October 4, Undergoing MRI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

AJ Styles has reportedly sustained an injury during his return match on WWE SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com has confirmed that “The Phenomenal One” indeed suffered a real injury in his comeback match on the SmackDown episode that aired this past Friday night in Nashville, TN.

“The AJ Styles injury on Friday was legit and not part of a storyline,” Meltzer stated. “He’s getting an MRI to assess the severity of it.”

Following the match, Styles responded to Jackie Redmond’s update on X, sharing his thoughts on the situation.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Styles commented. “I’ll keep you updated.”

WNS wishes AJ Style's all the very best.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #aj styles

