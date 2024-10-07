WWE Backstage Reacts to CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre's Hell in a Cell Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The backstage reaction within WWE to CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood has come to light.

After months of exchanging verbal jabs and physical confrontations, along with several victories in WWE matches, Punk and McIntyre faced off in a climactic battle during the October 5 premium live event.

In a brutal and bloody encounter that lasted 31 minutes, CM Punk emerged victorious, defeating Drew McIntyre.

With WWE emphasizing the Hell in a Cell match as a potentially career-shortening experience, both competitors worked tirelessly to meet the high expectations, delivering a contest filled with blood, sweat, and tears.

According to PWInsider, the backstage consensus was that Punk and McIntyre successfully restored the sense of “danger and ferociousness” that once defined steel cage and Hell in a Cell matches.

Drew McIntyre sustained a legitimate injury during the match, requiring 16 staples to close a wound on his head.

