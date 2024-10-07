WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Clarification on CM Punk's Collapse Following Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Clarification on CM Punk's Collapse Following Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood 2024

WWE hosted Bad Blood at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where fans were eager to witness the Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. From the start, the match was marked by unprecedented violence, with both Superstars using steel steps, wrenches, and a toolbox to inflict damage.

Punk and McIntyre both bled early on, with McIntyre taunting Punk throughout the bout. The action was intense, culminating in Punk securing victory with a GTS enhanced by a chain wrapped around his knee.

Post-match, CM Punk collapsed as he left the ring, prompting officials and medical staff to rush to his aid. After attempting to walk, he collapsed again and was given oxygen. Sean Ross Sapp addressed the incident on Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, stating, “The collapsing at the end was a work.” Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre required 16 stitches for a head wound sustained during the match.

WWE Confirms Internal Review of Owens-Rhodes Incident

Triple H addresses Kevin Owens' attack on Cody Rhodes following WWE Bad Blood. In the main event, Rhodes and Roman Reigns secured a victory [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 07, 2024 11:38AM


Tags: #wwe #bad blood #hell in a cell #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89696/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π