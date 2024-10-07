Clarification on CM Punk's Collapse Following Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE hosted Bad Blood at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where fans were eager to witness the Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. From the start, the match was marked by unprecedented violence, with both Superstars using steel steps, wrenches, and a toolbox to inflict damage.

Punk and McIntyre both bled early on, with McIntyre taunting Punk throughout the bout. The action was intense, culminating in Punk securing victory with a GTS enhanced by a chain wrapped around his knee.

Post-match, CM Punk collapsed as he left the ring, prompting officials and medical staff to rush to his aid. After attempting to walk, he collapsed again and was given oxygen. Sean Ross Sapp addressed the incident on Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, stating, “The collapsing at the end was a work.” Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre required 16 stitches for a head wound sustained during the match.