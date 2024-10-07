WWE Confirms Internal Review of Owens-Rhodes Incident

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Triple H addresses Kevin Owens' attack on Cody Rhodes following WWE Bad Blood.

In the main event, Rhodes and Roman Reigns secured a victory over Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. After the match, footage circulated on social media showing Owens confronting and attacking Rhodes in the parking lot.

Triple H confirmed WWE's awareness of the incident, stating that it would be managed internally.

"We are aware of the incident outside of the arena last night between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The matter will be dealt with internally," he said.

In recent weeks, Owens had hinted at turning on Rhodes, as tensions escalated between them after Cody agreed to team up with Reigns at WWE Bad Blood.