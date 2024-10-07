Cora Jade Opens Up About Her Return, Confirms Appearance on 10/8 WWE NXT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cora Jade has made a triumphant return to the ring after being sidelined for over eight months due to a severe knee injury. Jade suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and both parts of her meniscus during an NXT live event in January. She made her comeback on the October 1 episode of NXT, where she made an impactful entrance by attacking Giulia, assisting Roxanne Perez in retaining the NXT Women’s Championship.

Following her return, Cora Jade took to Twitter to express her excitement about being back in action and announced that she would be appearing on NXT on October 8. In her tweet, she reflected on her journey to recovery, stating:

"A little over 8 months ago I tore my ACL, MCL, & both parts of my meniscus. Whether it’s 5 minutes after surgery or 8 months, it’s all I think about. None of you want it more than me. See you in St. Louis! #WWENXT"

The card for the October 8 episode of NXT has been updated, featuring:

- WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) (c) vs. A Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

- NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

- Je’Von Evans vs. Randy Orton

- Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan

- Performance by Sexyy Red

- Cora Jade appears