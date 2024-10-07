WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bron Breakker: Football Was a Stepping Stone to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

Bron Breakker expressed that while he has a deep passion for football, it was always a means to achieve his ultimate goal of joining WWE. In an interview with 99.5 WKDQ, Breakker reflected on his college football achievements and his unwavering focus on wrestling as his true aspiration.

On wrestling being his end goal growing up, he stated, “Since I can remember, since I was a kid, this is all I ever wanted to do. I was a big football guy. Loved it. But football was sort of the [vehicle] to help me get to WWE, in a sense. I love football very much. I still do. I still watch it every week. But wrestling is my first love.”

Regarding his training in football, he noted, “I was doing things at an unparalleled level to anyone else, in terms of how consistent my training was. I used to do just crazy things in my training. Anytime I got close to quitting or feeling sorry for myself, I’d be like, ‘If Triple H or WWE was watching right now, could you push through this rep?’ And I always would.”

