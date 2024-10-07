Braun Strowman Confirms Injury from Last Monster Standing Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Braun Strowman is injured.

The big S.O.B. reportedly sustained an injury during his Last Monster Standing match against Bronson Reed on WWE Raw on September 30. Strowman confirmed the news in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, revealing that he tore his groin just two minutes into the match.

“After waiting a few days to see how this was gonna end up,” Strowman wrote. “This is where we’re at!!”

He went on to add, “Tore my Groin 2 minutes into the Last Monster Standing Match last week on #Raw and pained my way through that son of a bitch. To yet again reminded the world I am The #MonsterOfAllMonsters.”

WNS wishes Strowman all the best in his recovery.