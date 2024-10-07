AEW Star Keith Lee Dealing With "Undisclosed Medical Issue"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Keith Lee remains sidelined in All Elite Wrestling due to an ongoing medical issue. The star has been absent from the ring for nearly nine months, and there is still no definitive timeline for his return.

Lee was originally slated for a highly anticipated match against Swerve Strickland at AEW Worlds End 2023, but the bout was canceled due to his injury. Since then, the former WWE Superstar has not been featured on AEW television and has reportedly been absent from the company's creative plans.

While Lee's contract with AEW remains active, the company has been unable to utilize him due to his ongoing health concerns. Fans of the star will continue to await updates on his condition and potential return to the ring.

