WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Star Keith Lee Dealing With "Undisclosed Medical Issue"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 07, 2024

AEW Star Keith Lee Dealing With "Undisclosed Medical Issue"

Keith Lee remains sidelined in All Elite Wrestling due to an ongoing medical issue. The star has been absent from the ring for nearly nine months, and there is still no definitive timeline for his return.

Lee was originally slated for a highly anticipated match against Swerve Strickland at AEW Worlds End 2023, but the bout was canceled due to his injury. Since then, the former WWE Superstar has not been featured on AEW television and has reportedly been absent from the company's creative plans.

While Lee's contract with AEW remains active, the company has been unable to utilize him due to his ongoing health concerns. Fans of the star will continue to await updates on his condition and potential return to the ring.

WNS wishes Keith Lee all the very best.

Braun Strowman Confirms Injury from Last Monster Standing Match

Braun Strowman is injured. The big S.O.B. reportedly sustained an injury during his Last Monster Standing match against Bronson Reed on WWE [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 07, 2024 11:25AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #keith lee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89690/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π