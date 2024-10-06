WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Recalls Feeling “Saw Red” After WWE Bad Blood Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

Drew McIntyre recalls feeling like he “saw red” after suffering a significant injury during his match at WWE Bad Blood, where he was involved in a Hell in a Cell showdown against CM Punk. McIntyre experienced heavy bleeding when Punk struck him with a metal toolbox, leading to a legitimate injury. Reports from Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirm that McIntyre required 16 staples to close the wound, while Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that he was otherwise fine.

Pictures shared by McIntyre revealed the extent of the bloodshed during the match, including a stark image showcasing the staples in his head due to the injury.

