Drew McIntyre Recalls Feeling “Saw Red” After WWE Bad Blood Injury

Drew McIntyre recalls feeling like he “saw red” after suffering a significant injury during his match at WWE Bad Blood, where he was involved in a Hell in a Cell showdown against CM Punk. McIntyre experienced heavy bleeding when Punk struck him with a metal toolbox, leading to a legitimate injury. Reports from Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirm that McIntyre required 16 staples to close the wound, while Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that he was otherwise fine.

Pictures shared by McIntyre revealed the extent of the bloodshed during the match, including a stark image showcasing the staples in his head due to the injury.