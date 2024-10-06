WWE Bad Blood 2024: Who Produced Each Match?

Below are the producers responsible for each match at WWE's Bad Blood PLE last night:
Chris "Abyss" Park: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
Petey Williams: Nia Jax vs. Bayley
Adam Pearce: Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
Adam Pearce: Goldberg, GUNTHER, and HHH segment
TJ Wilson: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
Bobby Roode (along with possibly others): Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline
