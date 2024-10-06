WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Bad Blood 2024: Who Produced Each Match?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

Below are the producers responsible for each match at WWE's Bad Blood PLE last night:

Chris "Abyss" Park: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Petey Williams: Nia Jax vs. Bayley

Adam Pearce: Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Adam Pearce: Goldberg, GUNTHER, and HHH segment

TJ Wilson: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Bobby Roode (along with possibly others): Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline

Tags: #wwe #bad blood

