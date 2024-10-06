WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kendo Nagasaki, UK Wrestling Legend, Set to Return and Become Oldest Wrestler Ever

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

Kendo Nagasaki, a legendary figure in British wrestling, aims to become the oldest wrestler in history by returning to the ring this month. After not competing since 2008, he will celebrate his 83rd birthday with a match that marks the 60th anniversary of his debut.

In an interview with The Sun, Nagasaki expressed confidence about his age not being a barrier. He stated, “I’m as fit as a butcher’s dog... I’m not worried. Nobody can hurt me. I’m a dinosaur with teeth... Of course, some people are special... There’s not many 82-year-olds taking on a fight like me, so I am special.”

Earlier this year, he hinted at a matchup with Sanjay Bagga at LDN Wrestling and claims this match will make him the official oldest wrestler. Though billed as hailing from Asia, he is actually Englishman Peter Thornley, a renowned name from the UK’s World of Sport, alongside legends like Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks, who briefly competed in WCW as Loch Ness.

Source: stokesentinel.co.uk
